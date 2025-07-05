Stick shared Kriel's sentiments, adding they must approach the game with intent and professionalism to avoid problems.
Kriel and Stick say Boks won’t underestimate Italy at Loftus
Sports reporter
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Stand-in captain Jesse Kriel and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick have reiterated the general feeling in the Boks camp that Italy cannot be underestimated.
The Boks take on an unpredictable Azzuri in the first of back-to-back Incoming Series Tests at Loftus on Saturday (5.10pm) where they will be looking to start the international season on a high note.
In their prematch press conference on Friday, Kriel and Stick spoke highly of the Italians and predicted the opening match would be more competitive than many people are predicting.
“It would be a massive mistake for people to write them off,” warned Kriel who will run out at outside centre.
“They are a passionate nation and a good team and we have immense respect for them. We had an intense week of preparation, and we are expecting a big battle.
“From our perspective, we want to get the official Test season off to a good start and lay a strong base for the season ahead. We also know what a good result does for the country, and that excites us a lot.”
Stick shared Kriel's sentiments, adding they must approach the game with intent and professionalism to avoid problems.
“Their backline is always dangerous, as we saw with their clubs in the United Rugby Championship and they have very skilful players. So, we have to handle that tomorrow. They are also trying to build squad depth at the moment, so they are a dangerous unit.
“Adding to that, they are a well-organised team, and the way they balance their game between the forwards and backs makes them a tough opponent. One thing is for certain, if you give them space and time on attack, they can hurt you.”
Kriel will become the 67th Test captain for South Africa and Loftus and he describes it as being fortunate.
“It’s very special (to lead the team in a Test). There have certainly been a few career highlights in the past, and this occasion is up there with those. But we have a big game tomorrow and I’m very fortunate to have guys like Siya (Kolisi), Eben (Etzebeth), Handré (Pollard) and so many other leaders in the squad to assist me.
“The fact that they are my best friends makes it even better. Obviously, our focus will be on the job at hand, but I’m very proud and it is a big occasion for me.”
Stick was delighted to see Kriel being handed the captaincy.
“It started with the match against the Barbarians, and the way he led the team in that match made it an easy choice to hand him the captaincy. There are a few things we look for in a captain and those include working hard and leading by example and Jesse ticks both those boxes.
“He is one of the hardest workers in the team and one of the best outside centres in the world, and adding to that he leads by example. So we are proud of his achievement.”
Stick looked forward to flanker Vincent Tshituka making his Springbok Test debut and said his selection was well deserved.
“For us, it’s not just about giving a player an opportunity, we also want to empower him. Vincent has been working very hard along with the other players in the squad, and what many people forget is that he was first invited to a Springbok alignment camp in 2019, so we hope he has a good game.”
