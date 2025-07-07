Boks must tighten leaky defence, warns Kriel

The Springboks must work on tightening up a leaky defence before they face a passionate young Italian side who will be hunting for an upset win in Gqeberha on Saturday, stand-in skipper Jesse Kriel has warned.
Though SA won the opening Test 42-24 against the Azzurri, Kriel says the Boks must fix key aspects of their game ahead of a rematch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.10pm).
The Italians, ranked a lowly 10th in the world, came out swinging against the world champions with a tenacious second-half display that gave the Boks plenty of food for thought ahead of the Bay clash.
When the Boks raced into a 28-3 halftime lead at Loftus, SA supporters expected the floodgates to open in the second period.
Italy, however, had other ideas and fought like warriors to hold the star-studded Boks at bay in the opening Test of a double-header.
“There’s a lot of things for us to work on ahead of the Test in Gqeberha,” Kriel said.
“We drive extremely high standards in the squad. The whole rugby world were writing them off and we certainly weren’t.
“We know the Italians are an extremely passionate nation and they pitched up at Loftus and were very energetic.
“That energy showed up in their play and we didn’t get exactly what we wanted with the quick ball on attack.
“In defence, we are not happy with the three tries against us.
“In the second half, they defended like their lives depended on it.
“So we are happy with the win but a big Test match awaits us at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.”
Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said there would be disappointment in the SA squad regarding their showing in Tshwane.
“There was a lot of good stuff and bad things we can work on,” he said.
“Credit to Italy, they really made it hard for us, especially at the breakdown.
“We couldn’t get that momentum going.
“I thought their forwards were phenomenal. That is definitely something we must look into in the week and make sure we fix it before the next Test.”
Bok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who scored two tries, said his team could have delivered a much stronger display.
“It was special to be named man of the match and to score my first Test try, but for me, the most important thing is always to serve the team to the best of my ability,” he said.
“We know we could have performed much better on the day, though we always expected it to be an arm wrestle, especially if one looks at some of Italy’s results in the last two seasons and the way they started the Six Nations.
“That said, it was exactly the match we needed to measure where we are compared to where we want to and need to be, so we took valuable lessons from the game.
“Everyone now knows what Italy can do, and I don’t think the public will underestimate them again this week.
“But at the same time, we also know we were off the pace and that we need a massive step-up in all areas of our game.
“We let ourselves down, and leaked three tries, which is not good enough, so we will go back to the drawing board and do everything we can to rectify the areas we need to improve on.
“Italy and our next opponent, Georgia, are both physical and passionate teams, and it is vital for us to get back on track.”
The Boks are expected to name their side on Tuesday, and Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says it will be a team that goes the full distance.
“We have to make sure the team we are going to pick this week is not just a team that can go 50 or 60 minutes, but it must be a team that can go for 80 minutes.”
The Herald
Boks must tighten leaky defence, warns Kriel
Big match awaits at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Rugby writer
Image: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGEPIX
The Springboks must work on tightening up a leaky defence before they face a passionate young Italian side who will be hunting for an upset win in Gqeberha on Saturday, stand-in skipper Jesse Kriel has warned.
Though SA won the opening Test 42-24 against the Azzurri, Kriel says the Boks must fix key aspects of their game ahead of a rematch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.10pm).
The Italians, ranked a lowly 10th in the world, came out swinging against the world champions with a tenacious second-half display that gave the Boks plenty of food for thought ahead of the Bay clash.
When the Boks raced into a 28-3 halftime lead at Loftus, SA supporters expected the floodgates to open in the second period.
Italy, however, had other ideas and fought like warriors to hold the star-studded Boks at bay in the opening Test of a double-header.
“There’s a lot of things for us to work on ahead of the Test in Gqeberha,” Kriel said.
“We drive extremely high standards in the squad. The whole rugby world were writing them off and we certainly weren’t.
“We know the Italians are an extremely passionate nation and they pitched up at Loftus and were very energetic.
“That energy showed up in their play and we didn’t get exactly what we wanted with the quick ball on attack.
“In defence, we are not happy with the three tries against us.
“In the second half, they defended like their lives depended on it.
“So we are happy with the win but a big Test match awaits us at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.”
Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said there would be disappointment in the SA squad regarding their showing in Tshwane.
“There was a lot of good stuff and bad things we can work on,” he said.
“Credit to Italy, they really made it hard for us, especially at the breakdown.
“We couldn’t get that momentum going.
“I thought their forwards were phenomenal. That is definitely something we must look into in the week and make sure we fix it before the next Test.”
Bok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who scored two tries, said his team could have delivered a much stronger display.
“It was special to be named man of the match and to score my first Test try, but for me, the most important thing is always to serve the team to the best of my ability,” he said.
“We know we could have performed much better on the day, though we always expected it to be an arm wrestle, especially if one looks at some of Italy’s results in the last two seasons and the way they started the Six Nations.
“That said, it was exactly the match we needed to measure where we are compared to where we want to and need to be, so we took valuable lessons from the game.
“Everyone now knows what Italy can do, and I don’t think the public will underestimate them again this week.
“But at the same time, we also know we were off the pace and that we need a massive step-up in all areas of our game.
“We let ourselves down, and leaked three tries, which is not good enough, so we will go back to the drawing board and do everything we can to rectify the areas we need to improve on.
“Italy and our next opponent, Georgia, are both physical and passionate teams, and it is vital for us to get back on track.”
The Boks are expected to name their side on Tuesday, and Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says it will be a team that goes the full distance.
“We have to make sure the team we are going to pick this week is not just a team that can go 50 or 60 minutes, but it must be a team that can go for 80 minutes.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer