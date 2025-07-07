Cream of SA’s schoolboy crop on show at Under-18 Craven Week

SA’s leading schoolboys will be in action at the FNB Under-18 Craven Week tournament at Hoërskool Middelburg in Mpumalanga, starting on Monday, with the final day scheduled for Saturday.
The final instalment of SA Rugby’s 2025 Youth Weeks programme will feature 16 teams competing across the matches played on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
After the tournament, the SA Schools and SA Schools ‘A’ teams will be announced.
They will face each other at Hoërskool Middelburg on Thursday July 17, while the Under-18 International Series will follow in August.
Nine players who featured in the SA Schools and SA Under-18 teams in 2024 have been included in their provincial squads again.
They are Josh Neill, Markus Muller, Briint Davids, Jordan Jooste (all WP), Ethan Adams, AJ Meyer (both Free State), Zekhe Siyaya (KZN), André Poulton (Lions), and Joshua McKenzie (EP).
Eight teams are in action on the opening day of the tournament, with the Western Province XV and the Griffons meeting in the first fixture at 9.30am.
Free State, who went down to Western Province in the final match of the 2024 tournament, will face South Western Districts thereafter.
The opening ceremony at 2pm will be followed by a clash between the Pumas — the hosts of this year’s tournament — and the Limpopo Blue Bulls.
Western Province, who finished last year’s tournament unbeaten, will be in action on Tuesday, along with the Leopards, Valke, Border, Suzuki Griquas, Sharks, Eastern Province and Boland.
All the games will be broadcast by SuperSport.
Monday
9.30am: Western Province XV vs Griffons
11am: Free State vs South Western Districts
12.30pm: Blue Bulls vs Golden Lions
2pm: Opening ceremony
2.30pm: Pumas vs Limpopo Blue Bulls
Tuesday
10am: Leopards vs Valke
11.30am: Border vs Griquas
1pm: Sharks vs Eastern Province
2.30pm: Western Province vs Boland — SA Rugby Communications
