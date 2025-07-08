Boks want clarity from refs — Peyper
There are certainly one or two areas to raise, says law and discipline adviser before second Test against Italy
Frustrated by their display in the opening Test in Tshwane, the Springboks want clarity on refereeing issues before Saturday’s rematch against Italy in Gqeberha, SA’s law and discipline adviser, Jaco Peyer, says.
After the Boks beat the Azzurri 42-24 at Loftus Versveld, Peyper said he would have discussions with Scottish referee Hollie Davidson before the second Test (kickoff 5.10pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.