Le Roux gets Bok 100 against Italy as Erasmus names three uncapped players

Willie le Roux will become the eighth Springbok centurion in Saturday's second Test against Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha in a new-look team that will be led by Salmaan Moerat and includes three uncapped players on the bench.

The players in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ team in line to make their Test debuts are prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, who featured in their 54-7 victory against the Barbarians two weekends ago; utility forward Cobus Wiese, the brother of No 8 Jasper; and utility back Ethan Hooker. The three have all been in fantastic form for their respective franchises this year.

With Siya Kolisi being managed as he recovers from a niggle, Moerat will lead the team, which feature seven players from the side that defeated Italy 42-24 in Pretoria on Saturday. Moerat last captained the Boks in their 2024 Rugby Championship match against the Pumas in Argentina.

The five starting players who will face the Azzurri for the second week in a row are Le Roux, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese. Ox Nché and Jan-Hendrik Wessels will make an impact off the replacements bench.