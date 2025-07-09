The Boks kick off their World Cup campaign against Brazil on August 24, hence the highly intensive Test match ahead against the No 2-ranked Canadians, as well as two more scheduled against the old enemy and world No 3 New Zealand.
Bok Women ooze optimism while sharing their expertise in Zwide
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Morale and team spirit were high as the Springbok Women’s team conducted a rugby clinic at Ndzondelelo High School in the heart of Zwide on Wednesday morning.
The national team are coming off the back of a 50-20 defeat at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria at the weekend and have been in constant training and preparation ahead of their second Test against Canada at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
But the Bok Women found time in their busy schedule to run a training workshop in the backyard of men’s double World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, as the youths got the opportunity to run drills with the team and get a feel for what to expect in a competitive rugby environment.
The Boks’ socially responsible presence is always felt in inner-city communities, where effective communication encourages the youth to pursue sports and interact with South African heroes.
The team’s second row lock, Catha Jacobs, reinforced the critical nature of rugby promotion
“A big thing in our team is to promote rugby, to grow rugby for girls and for boys.
“Being out here today having loads of girls and boys here, this is why we play rugby, for days like this.
“The girls here, the boys here, they are the future of rugby.
“If you have a dream, follow your dream, work as hard as possible and also surround yourself with people who have similar goals as you, and that will help you.”
Under the experienced captaincy of Nolusindiso Booi, the Boks have their eyes set on the Canada game with great optimism while looking to gain as much preparation as possible to guarantee a fortifying run at the Women’s World Cup in August.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The Boks kick off their World Cup campaign against Brazil on August 24, hence the highly intensive Test match ahead against the No 2-ranked Canadians, as well as two more scheduled against the old enemy and world No 3 New Zealand.
Bok flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg stressed the importance of teamwork and unity.
“Our team is a very tight-knit unit. Win or lose, you know, we’re always backing each other.
“We pride ourselves in the unity and cohesion that we have in the group.”
Van Rensburg reassured that tactical adjustments had been made to try to help destabilise the Canadian side.
“Of course, we’ve made a couple of tactical changes in the team, a couple of game plan changes just to keep Canada on their toes as well and to put on a good show for the people that are going to come and watch us.
“I think we are raring to go.”
Touching on the future prospects for women’s rugby in SA, star player Van Rensburg reinforced the notion of advancements and engagement with women’s sport, starting from a young age.
“I would love in five years from now to see grassroots level women’s rugby in SA be in a better place, from girls as young as the age of nine.
“Those are the girls we need to be getting in. We have girls playing at under 16, under 18, provincially.
“But if we can tap into those younger girls, I think that is what we need to do in SA.”
Wednesday’s workshop was convened in conjunction with the community’s Youth Training Centre to incentivise the youth with the best exposure to rugby.
Springbok Women’s forward Roseline Botes advised the children to never “stop dreaming because you never know where you end up”.
She emphasised the importance of remaining grounded and motivated to take on rugby in any capacity.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Looking at Saturday’s Test, Botes has faith in her team.
“I think our girls are well prepared for Canada, and I believe in them. We’re gonna show them what we have.”
The same goes for the World Cup.
“I think we are well prepared for the World Cup, it’s gonna be tough, but we must stay positive.”
Looking to capitalise on the tactical insights from last Saturday’s match against Canada, the team’s high performance manager, Lynne Cantwell, said they were aiming to bring home a stronger result.
“We scored 20 points against them [Canada] and only three teams in their last 25 games have scored that many points against them.
“There’s a lot of work to do. They’re going to be better, we’re going to be better.”
A strong second half to the match from the Boks demonstrates a resilient mentality from one of their most competitive line-ups in recent history.
“We’ve been working very hard for the last four years to try to increase the amount of Test rugby and experience that the girls have ... Cindy [Nolusindiso] Booi is going in with 51 caps to her name, even, Byrhandrè Dolf, who’s from here [Kariega], too, she has 21 caps,” Cantwell said.
“We’ve been working very hard to increase the experience of the girls over the last three years since the last World Cup, and they’re going into that with a lot more experience, confidence because of it ...
“So we’re going in ambitious.”
