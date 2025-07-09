“I remember once talking to a coach overseas where he played and I told him I don’t understand what Willie is doing with his actions.
The Herald
Once-rejected Willie bounces back to win 100th Bok cap
Fullback reaches milestone in Nelson Mandela Bay Test as Erasmus rings the changes
Image: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Originally rejected by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus at the Stormers, mercurial fullback Willie le Roux will join an elite group of only eight players to win 100 Test caps for SA on Saturday.
The versatile Le Roux is assured of a rapturous welcome from a capacity 46,000 crowd when he enters the field to face Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.10pm).
When he named his team on Tuesday, Erasmus admitted he had made a mistake by not keeping Le Roux at the Stormers in the early days of his career.
Le Roux follows in the footsteps of Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery, who are all Bok centurions.
By a quirk of fate, Le Roux made his debut against Italy in 2013 and will celebrate his 100th cap against the same opponents 12 years later.
“Willie is an interesting character and I understand totally that some people don’t know him personally that well,” Erasmus said.
“I did not know him well at the Stormers in the beginning.
“I basically said he could not make the Stormers squad when he was in there because his emotional involvement in the game shows.
“He is a guy who shows what he feels.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
“I remember once talking to a coach overseas where he played and I told him I don’t understand what Willie is doing with his actions.
“He [the coach] then said something that really stuck with me when he replied that it was because Willie cares so much and he does not hide his emotions.
“So I am very happy and I definitely made a mistake in the beginning by not keeping him at the Stormers and now he has 100 Test caps and two World Cups.
“Willie has done a few things for Wasps [in England] and he has played for the Free State and we are very proud of him.
“We hope we can help him make this game in Gqeberha a memorable one.”
Erasmus has named three uncapped players among the replacements to face the Azzurri.
It is a much-changed selection from the team that failed to impress in a 42-24 victory over the touring Italians in Pretoria last week.
Le Roux makes up a back three that also includes wings Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe.
The centre pairing contains Canan Moodie and hybrid player Andre Esterhuizen, who featured as a flanker in the 54-7 win over the Barbarians in late June.
Manie Libbok is at flyhalf, and the electric Grant Williams is in the number nine jersey in an exciting half-back duo that suggests a high-tempo ball-in-hand game plan from the home side.
Hooker Malcolm Marx starts with props Thomas du Toit and Wilco Louw on either side of him, while Salmaan Moerat, a captain in the injury absence of Siya Kolisi, partners Ruan Nortje at lock.
There is a return from injury for Pieter-Steph du Toit alongside fellow flanker Marco van Staden, with Jasper Wiese keeping his place at number eight.
Wiese’s brother, Cobus, a towering second row, is one of three uncapped players on the bench along with prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and utility back Ethan Hooker.
SA team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Thomas du Toit. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Ethan Hooker.
