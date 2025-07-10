Boks ready to dazzle in Nelson Mandela Bay — Mapimpi
Dashing try machine has touched down 32 times in the green and gold and will be hungry to add to that tally against Italy
Playing a rare Test match in Gqeberha in front of a passionate crowd will be an electrifying experience for the Springboks when they face a dangerous Italian side on Saturday, wing Makazole Mapimpi says.
It will be a special homecoming for the 34-year-old who was one of the stars when he played Super Rugby for the Southern Kings in 2017 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
