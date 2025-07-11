EP reign supreme in provincial derby at Craven Week

The last 15 minutes of the first half in the U18 Craven Week game between Eastern Province and Border at Middleburg High School in Mpumalanga decided the outcome, with the Gqeberha side eventually walking away with a 30-12 victory.
That was where the game was lost for Border as EP racked up 21 points through three converted tries, something Border defensive co-ordinators would have been disappointed with.
Before that phase, the game was closely contested.
Up front, it was like watching a Test match. Every opportunity EP had to kick for the poles, they did not hesitate.
Tristan Kemp had three attempts for the sticks and nailed two, with the other hitting an upright.
That gave EP a 6-5 lead after 20 minutes.
Border’s five-pointer came through backline player Njongo Mbanga.
Loose forward Liyema Katikati initiated the offensive masterclass for EP in the crucial 15-minute stanza that followed.
Border failed to exit the ball which prompted an EP attack from deep, then close to the 22m, they used space on the blind side where Katikati marched through to score untouched.
From Border’s kickoff after Kemp’s conversion, EP launched another attack, showing pace and great hands in passing from their own 22m and went all the way to score their second try of the afternoon through lock Neshaun Bester.
Border’s defence was again at sixes and sevens and this time outside centre Erin Nelson dotted down his first try of the tournament to hand EP a 27-5 lead at halftime.
Border went back to their traditional strategy of using the forwards to give them the upper hand with the backline waiting to feed in the early minutes of the second half.
They used this method to dismantle the Griquas in their opening game.
It worked well again, they controlled the scrums, and as a result won a penalty from which they kicked for the corner.
From there, the Border forwards put in a solid driving maul for Liam Hansen to bundle over.
Though EP had a period where they had a man down following the yellow card of Likhona Bill, Border failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage.
Instead, it was EP who added three points to claim their first win of the 2025 edition after the heartbreak of losing to the Sharks in their first game.
South Western District will face Western Province/Sharks in the final on Saturday.
