Early try settled my comeback nerves, says Williams
Scoring a try after only eight minutes in his comeback match against Italy, after spending three months on the sidelines because of a serious neck injury, helped to settle his nerves on Saturday, scrumhalf Grant Williams said.
The live-wire No 9 was one of the Boks’ stars when they romped to a 45-0 win over a shell-shocked Azzurri outfit at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to clinch a resounding 2-0 series victory...
