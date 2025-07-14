EP facing tough semi against Griffons
EP are facing a tough away Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinal against the Griffons in Welkom after they crashed to a 22-3 defeat against the Falcons at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday.
In a first-round encounter, the Griffons thumped EP 66-32, and the Elephants will have to up their game considerably if they want to progress to the final...
