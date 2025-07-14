IN PICS | All the vibes from Saturday’s rugby Test and entertainment in pictures
By Fredlin Adriaan - 14 July 2025
Relive the razzmatazz and on-field action from Saturday’s international rugby at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium through this gallery featuring images captured by one of The Herald’s photographers, FREDLIN ADRIAAN
FLYING IN: Springbok hero Edwill van der Merwe evades a tackle by Italy’s Alessandro Fusco as he dives over the line for a disallowed try during Saturday’s Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
PATRIOTIC NOTES: Gqeberha-born performer Belinda Davids sings the SA anthem Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
RAPPY CHAP: Artist Early B performs before the match Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
GROUP EFFORT: Early B performs with the GQ dancers Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
EVASIVE ACTION: Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi gets moving against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
FULLY FOCUSED: Manie Libbok during Saturday’s Test against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
SKY-HIGH: Springboks Edwill van der Merwe (14) and Pieter-Steph du Toit tussle for the ball with Italy’s Jacopo Trulla Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
SHOWING SUPPORT: The Springbok Women vs Canada game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
BREAKING FREE: Action during the Springbok Women vs Canada game Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
GOING DOWN: A Springbok Women player is tackled during the game against Canada Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Springbok Fan Highlights at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Explore our match-day fan gallery to see if you were caught in action backing the Boks.
