Rugby

Inquiry into rugby chaos at ‘Die Hok’ set to begin

Pitch invasion, fatal shooting at derby between Gardens and Progress under the spotlight

Premium
14 July 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

It will be D-Day on Tuesday when an EP disciplinary committee convenes to launch an inquiry into a crowd invasion which resulted in a club rugby match between Gardens and Progress being abandoned in June.

In a letter to the presidents of Gardens, Progress and the EP Rugby Referees Society, EP president George Malgas said all relevant documents and written reports had been submitted before the inquiry got under way...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep98 | Haval H1, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Yaris, Nissan NP200, ...
Championship footballers VISIBLY ANNOYED as Trump CRASHES celebration

Most Read