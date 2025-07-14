Inquiry into rugby chaos at ‘Die Hok’ set to begin
Pitch invasion, fatal shooting at derby between Gardens and Progress under the spotlight
It will be D-Day on Tuesday when an EP disciplinary committee convenes to launch an inquiry into a crowd invasion which resulted in a club rugby match between Gardens and Progress being abandoned in June.
In a letter to the presidents of Gardens, Progress and the EP Rugby Referees Society, EP president George Malgas said all relevant documents and written reports had been submitted before the inquiry got under way...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.