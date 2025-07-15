Junior Boks book first U-20 world champs final spot since 2014

The Junior Springboks booked their spot in the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship, having to work hard for their 48-24 semifinal victory (half time 28-10) over Argentina on a hot and humid Stadio Luigi Zaffanella in Viadana in Italy on Monday night.

Six tries to three tells a story of its own, but it was far from a perfect performance and the South African U-20s will realise they have a lot of hard work ahead before Saturday's decider, with their discipline one of the areas that will need attention.

It's the Junior Boks' first final in the competition since 2014, and while they showed true grit on defence against a gutsy Argentina, the two yellow cards and 16 penalties conceded will need attention as they prepare to face New Zealand in Rovigo on Saturday evening.

The Baby Blacks beat France in their semifinal.

The semifinal started like two boxers feeling each other out, trading jabs but not inflicting much damage, until the Junior Boks exploded into life with two heavy body blows in two minutes.

From a scrum free-kick close the Pumitas' try line, scrumhalf Haashim Pead took a quick tap, attacked the space and put centre Albie Bester away for the first try of the match in the ninth minute, with flyhalf Vusi Moyo adding the extras.

From the restart, Pead finished after barnstorming flanker Batho Hlekani burst through the Argentinian defence and fed No 8 Wandile Mlaba, who made good ground before he put the quicksilver scrumhalf away for his sixth try of the tournament. Moyo's conversion made it 14-0 and in a blink, the Junior Boks had taken control.

Argentina clawed three points back with a 14th minute penalty goal, but shortly thereafter wing Jaco Williams scored a fortuitous try after chasing a clever chip by Moyo into space, with the bounce beating the Pumitas cover into the hands of the South African speedster.

Moyo converted and at 21-3, the Junior Boks were firmly in control. Six minutes later it was 28-3 as lock JJ Theron drove over from short range after a strong line-out drive by the South Africans.

But Argentina clawed their way back into the game, as the South Africans started to make mistakes and conceding penalties that saw the momentum swing.

When prop Simphiwe Ngobese was yellow-carded for a professional foul, the Pumitas took their chance and scored their first try, by Agustín Garcia Campos from a line-out drive, to make it 28-10 at the break.

Argentina started the second half on the front foot and as Junior Bok coach Kevin Foote brought on a five-forward Bomb Squad, the Pumitas scored their second try, by wing Timoteo Silva to make it an 11-point game with half an hour to go.

The Junior Bok replacements started to come into the game as two Moyo penalty goals followed by Bester's second try, from a midfield turnover after a good run by his midfield partner Demitre Erasmus, increased South Africa's lead to 41-17 on the hour mark.

Forced to defend for most of the final 20 minutes, the Junior Boks did very well to keep waves of Argentinian attacks at bay, and though the Pumitas' replacement back Ramon Fernandez Miranda scored in the 73rd minute, it wasn't enough.

The South Africans showed glimpses of what they can do though as they closed the game out with a superb try by wing Cheswill Jooste, which started on their own try line, to ensure their title aspirations remain alive with one game to go in Italy.

Scorers

Junior Springboks 48 (28) — Tries: Albie Bester (2), Haashim Pead, Jaco Williams, JJ Theron, Cheswill Jooste. Conversions: Vusi Moyo (5), Dominic Malgas. Penalty goals: Moyo (2).

Argentina 24 (10) — Tries: Agustín Garcia Campos, Timoteo Silva, Ramon Fernandez Miranda. Conversions: Rafael Benedit (2), Pascal Senillosa. Penalty goal: Benedit.

SA Rugby media