Mnebelele, Junior Boks know what’s coming in U-20 semi against Argentina

Siphosethu Mnebelele and Vusi Moyo have been dreaming of playing rugby for South Africa since their early high school days at King Edward VII School (KES) in Johannesburg.
Now the two schoolboy friends are forming an integral part of the Junior Springboks’ World Rugby U-20 Championship campaign in Italy.
Mnebelele, a former South African Schools captain, and Moyo have been stalwarts for the Junior Boks as they seek to advance to their first final since 2014.
Such a feat would provide their first U-20 world champs triumph since the Handré Pollard, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Steven Kitshoff inspired victory in 2012 at a packed Newlands in Cape Town.
The Junior Boks progressed to the semifinals on the back of three impressive victories in the group stage over Australia, defending champions England and Scotland.
“They are good with their set piece, on attack and defence they are direct and play with a lot of passion. We have done our homework on them and had a good week of preparation, fixing what went wrong against them in the Rugby Championship.
“Coach [Kevin Foote] used to tell us how tough our group would be as soon as our camp started back home in Stellenbosch. Looking back over the past three weeks, I believe our tough group has prepared us well for the knockout stages.
“However, those games are behind us and we will have to work hard against Argentina, who are a quality side.”
Moyo is the tournament’s leading points-scorer with 34, while Junior Bok scrumhalf Haashim Pead leads the try-scoring list with five.
New Zealand and France play in the earlier semifinal at the same venue (6pm).
