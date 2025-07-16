First Bok cap whets Cobus’ appetite for more
Winning a coveted first Springbok Test cap against Italy in Gqeberha has whetted his appetite to fight for many more appearances in the green and gold jersey, forward Cobus Wiese says.
Wiese had to endure several setbacks before he was able to run onto the field as a substitute in front of 46,000 fans at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday...
