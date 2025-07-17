All for EP to play for against Griffons — Coetzee
Elephants will have to produce a special performance in their biggest game of the season
There is everything for EP to play for when they take on the Griffons in a sudden-death Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinal in Welkom on Saturday, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee says.
In a league encounter earlier in the season, the Griffons thumped EP 66-32 and the Elephants must produce a special performance to turn the tables on their rivals...
