EP were not good enough in semi, says Coetzee
Currie Cup final hopes shattered in 48-20 defeat to Griffons
EP's hopes of reaching a second consecutive Carling Currie Cup First Division final were shattered when they slumped to a 48-20 defeat against the Griffons on Saturday.
After being thumped by 66-32 by the Griffons in the league phase of the competition, EP could not match the firepower of their rivals, who led 31-13 at halftime...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.