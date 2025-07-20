Rugby

EP were not good enough in semi, says Coetzee

Currie Cup final hopes shattered in 48-20 defeat to Griffons

20 July 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP's hopes of reaching a second consecutive Carling Currie Cup First Division final were shattered when they slumped to a 48-20 defeat against the Griffons on Saturday.

After being thumped by 66-32 by the Griffons in the league phase of the competition, EP could not match the firepower of their rivals, who led 31-13 at halftime...

