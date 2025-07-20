Park hammer another nail in Oostelikes' coffin
Park hammered another nail in struggling Despatch Oostelikes' coffin when they trounced them 47-17 in a Score Energy Drink Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash on Saturday.
In other key matches, table-topping Gardens beat United Barbarians, Harlequins toppled champions Kruisfontein United, and Progress pulled off a thrilling win over Star of Hope...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.