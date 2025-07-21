World champion Junior Boks displayed great tenacity — Foote

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote credited his team’s renowned, trademark SA grit and fighting spirit for their victory over New Zealand in the World Rugby U20 Championship final in Italy on Saturday evening.
SA U20 captain Riley Norton and the Junior Boks lifted the world crown on a humid evening in Rovigo, Italy, finishing the tournament unbeaten after a pulsating final against their fiercest rugby rivals.
The hard-fought 23-15 win delivered SA’s first U20 Championship title in 13 years, after their triumph over New Zealand in the 2012 final at a packed Newlands in Cape Town.
Foote praised his team’s defensive resolve and refusal to let the Kiwis back into the game, even when they were camped on the SA try line for long periods.
“Defence is all about character and there were moments when New Zealand were right on our line, but we held firm,” he said.
“From a coach’s perspective, you can’t ask for more than that.
“It was a real SA defensive effort and gees {spirit] that won it for us today.”
Foote, who took over as Junior Bok head coach at the end of last year, also described his winning squad as a special group of young rugby players.
“I love our country and the Springboks, and I love working with this age group,” he said.
“To see these young men grow from training in December to what they have achieved now is amazing.
“Being on this journey with them has been incredibly special, and I’ll never take it for granted.”
Foote said he had always believed in his team, even when the New Zealanders were pushing hard to regain control.
“I looked at the players on the field and saw their body language — they were so present and in the moment.
“They had such a belief, and I’m incredibly proud of what they have achieved here in Italy.”
Norton, who led from the front, said: “The ball was so slippery, and your fundamentals had to be spot-on in these conditions, which was tough.
“There were a few handling errors due to the incredible humidity, and our jerseys were absolutely drenched in sweat, but I think we handled the conditions well.
“This win is for everyone who supported us back home.”
The Junior Boks captain also credited their intense training in Stellenbosch for helping them adapt to the Italian summer heat.
“We actually adapted very well to the local conditions, even though it was winter when we left Stellenbosch,” he said.
“That’s thanks to our conditioning and the fact that we are used to training in similar summer weather back home.”
The Junior Springboks are expected to arrive back in SA on Monday morning.
Scorers:
Junior Springboks 23 (13) — Tries: Xola Nyali, Gilermo Mentoe. Conversions: Vusi Moyo (2). Penalty goals: Moyo (3).
New Zealand 15 (5) — Tries: Jayden Sa, Maloni Kunawave. Conversion: Will Cole. Penalty goal: Rico Simpson. — SA Rugby Communications
