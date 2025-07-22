EP needs academy to stop poaching, says Malgas
SA rugby bosses are concerned that Elephants and Madibaz are languishing in lower leagues
Unless EP move quickly to establish a high-performance academy, players will continue to be poached and taken away from the Eastern Cape by richer unions, the union’s president, George Malgas, says.
Malgas made the comments after concerns were expressed by SA rugby bosses that the EP Elephants and NMU Madibaz were languishing in rugby’s lower Currie Cup and varsity leagues...
