SA Rugby media
‘Proud day for rugby in SA’: world champ Junior Boks welcomed back
Image: SA Junior Rugby/X
The Junior Springboks were welcomed back to South Africa on Monday by cheering fans and South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander after winning the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Italy on Saturday.
Coach Kevin Foote's South African U-20s ended a 13-year wait to reclaim the global U-20 crown with a 23-15 victory over the Junior All Blacks in the final in Rovigo, Italy.
“This is a very proud day for rugby in South Africa and I would like to congratulate Kevin and the team on an outstanding performance in the tournament,” Alexander said.
“The group have been welded into a formidable unit over the course of this year and many of them have the potential to go on to higher honours, I am sure.
“Their victory is a tribute to all the hard work done at high-school level by educators and coaches and at our provincial unions from whom these players are drawn.
Courtesy of SABC News
SA Rugby media
