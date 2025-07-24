Oostelikes have a mountain to climb against Gardens
Basement dwellers face table-toppers in Grand Challenge Top 12 clash
It will be top vs bottom when all-conquering Gardens face basement dwellers Despatch Oostelikes in an EPRU Score Energy Drink Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash in Kariega on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.