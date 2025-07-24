Venter buzzing for more Bok Test action

Burly prop Boan Venter is buzzing for more outings in the green and gold jersey when the Springboks kick off their Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back Tests against the Wallabies in August.
Venter made a dream start to his Test career when he dived over for a try after eight minutes during the Boks’ crushing 55-10 win against Georgia in Mbombela last week.
Starting alongside fellow debutants Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouché, Venter played an important role in the emphatic victory.
He was rewarded for his efforts by being named in a 37-man Springbok squad to face Australia in Johannesburg (August 16) and Cape Town (August 23).
“On the performance side, it was buzzing to have made my debut and get a try in there as well,” he said.
“We’ll reflect on the performance in the review — there’s always stuff you can improve on. But overall, just really happy to get on the pitch.”
Venter, who joined Edinburgh from the Cheetahs in 2021, looked set to be called up to the Scottish squad after qualifying on residency rules for the 2026 Six Nations.
“From being a young boy playing rugby from about five or seven years old, it’s every South African’s dream to play for the Springboks, so when I got that call, that was it for me,” he said.
“At the end of the day, what counts is that I am here and it was so great to slot into this group.
“Everyone was so welcoming and helped us hit the ground running.
“Since the team was announced, we felt the support of the whole group.
“We jokingly call the Bok back five the V8, and you can feel the power coming through.
“As a group, we are tight and try to pick each other up and be supportive, and it played a massive role in giving us confidence leading up to the game.
“It’s a level up from club rugby.
“Not much in terms of due process but it’s definitely a level up.
“I wouldn’t say it surprised me; it was just nice to see again how big rugby is in SA.
“It’s inspirational to see a whole nation get behind a team and they know how much that support means to the team.”
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said Venter had not been chosen to block him from playing for Scotland.
“That didn’t have an influence,” he said.
“It is nicer for us to see guys such as Duhan van der Merwe play for Scotland because he probably would not have got a chance from us.
“So, why would you choose a guy to block him?”
“We really went and looked at who was the next loose head in line, and he was on our radar.”
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend would not be drawn on whether Venter would have been part of his plans if he had not played for the Boks.
“I think he’s been one of the best players in the URC the last two or three years,” he said.
“This year was probably his best season.
“Whether it’s the set-piece or his ball-carrying, he’s really impressed.
“We wish him all the best.
“He’s now embarking on an international career and it shows the quality of the player he is.”
Asked whether he had any regrets relating to Venter’s decision to play for SA, Townsend said: “It’s really hypothetical.
“He wasn’t going to be available for a few months and it’s hypothetical until it happens.
“It’s not going to happen now.”
