Itoje’s Lions dreaming of peak performance in third Wallabies Test

British & Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje says the tourists have not yet played their best rugby in Australia and are looking to this weekend's dead rubber third Test to produce a landmark performance and sweep the series.

The Lions locked up series honours with a dramatic victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne last weekend but Itoje said there was no shortage of motivation heading into Saturday's clash at Stadium Australia.

“I guess we want to be part of something very special,” the lock forward told reporters on Tuesday.

“Winning a Test series, obviously, is extremely special, but what would be an absolute dream would be to go out there and perform to the level we think we can perform to and win the third game

“While the first two games have been great because we've got two wins, there's still a feeling that we probably haven't put it together in the way we know that we can.