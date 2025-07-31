Top 12 front-runners lock horns at 'Die Hok'
Gardens and Harlequins set for titanic battle in Kariega
Expect the ground to shake and sparks to fly when two of the biggest bulls in EP's club rugby kraal lock horns in a bone-crunching top-of-the-table showdown at “Die Hok” in Kariega on Saturday.
A titanic duel is on the cards when front-runners Gardens and Harlequins go toe-to-toe in an EPRU Score Energy Drink Grand Challenge Top 12 encounter at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium...
