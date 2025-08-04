Rugby

Rival clubs make up lost ground on leaders

Park and Progress clinch vital victories as gang violence fears lead to postponement of clash between Gardens and Harlequins

04 August 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

The postponement of Saturday’s top-of-the-table club rugby clash between Gardens and Harlequins because of gang-related threats enabled rival clubs to close the gap on the log leaders.

With the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge table toppers kicking their heels on the sidelines, Park and Progress continued to keep snapping at their heels with vital wins...

