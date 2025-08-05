Gardens seek compensation after ‘Die Hok’ postponement
Insider says club lost at least R70,000 in revenue because of unexpected shelving of showdown against Harlequins
Gardens president Johnny George has written a letter of complaint to EP Rugby bosses asking for compensation for substantial losses allegedly suffered after his club’s top-of-the-table clash against Harlequins was called off at the last minute on Saturday.
A capacity crowd had been expected to descend on the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (popularly known as “Die Hok”) for one of the biggest games of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby season...
