Boks braced for psyched-up Aussies
Rivals boosted for Ellis Park clash after beating British and Irish Lions in third Test
Solid foundations have been put in place to ensure the Springboks are physically and mentally prepared to blunt the challenge of a psyched-up Australian team on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus said.
After breezing to wins over Italy and Georgia, the Boks kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against the Wallabies at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (kickoff 5.10pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.