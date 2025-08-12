Kolisi breaks new ground at No 8 in Bok jersey

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will break new ground when he wears the No 8 jersey for the first time in a Test match when he packs down against Australia in Johannesburg on Saturday.
After switching from his usual position on the flank for the Boks, Kolisi will be making his 94th Test appearance as he moves closer to becoming only the ninth player in SA history to earn 100 Test caps.
Versatile Kolisi has played at No 8 for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, and it is a position he enjoys because it gives him more opportunities with ball in hand.
He will line up in an exciting loose trio with flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden in SA’s opening match in the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park (kickoff 5.10pm).
The world champions are hunting their fifth successive victory against the Wallabies after defeating them in both Rugby Championship games in Australia last season and once each in 2023 and 2022.
It will be a landmark clash for lock Eben Etzebeth, who will extend his record as the most capped Bok of all time to 134 matches.
This will see him pass Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray from joint-11th place in the order to joint 10th position with Welsh prop Gethin Jenkins.
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus named an exciting backline, featuring a back-three of Aphelele Fassi and wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill Van der Merwe.
Jesse Kriel will join forces with Andre Esterhuizen in the midfield after a niggle picked up by Damian de Allende.
Manie Libbok and Grant Williams will team up at halfback in a combination full of exciting possibilities.
“We’ve been experimenting with player combinations during the Incoming Series and at our conditioning camp in the last two weeks, and we believe this team will allow us to play the type of rugby we want to play against Australia,” Erasmus said.
“The Wallabies will be determined to change their win record against us in the last three seasons, so they’ll come out guns blazing, and we are confident that the players we selected will be up for the challenge.
“All of the starters except for Edwill have faced them before, and we are confident that he is ready for this challenge.
“Damian picked up a back niggle in the last two weeks and will train again this week, but Andre has been strong for us in the last few seasons, so it was an easy decision to name him alongside Jesse in the midfield.”
Erasmus said Cheslin Kolbe had recovered from a niggle, but it was decided to exercise caution and give him extra time at training before selecting him.
“Edwill has been in good form this season, and it will be good to see what he brings in this match,” he said.
“Australia showed they are on the right trajectory in their last two matches against the British and Irish Lions, and we have no doubt they will enter this match with confidence and determined to build on those performances.
“They are a physical and well-coached team, and we’ll certainly not underestimate how much those performances, combined with their motivation to bounce back strongly against us after the last few results between the teams, and win their first match ever at Ellis Park, will inspire them.
“That said, we have also been working hard to keep building on our game and improve, and we believe our two-week conditioning camp has placed us in the right frame of mind for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.
“So hopefully we can transfer that hard work into our game to place ourselves in a good position to defend the title.”
SA team:
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Siya Kolisi (capt), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Canan Moodie, 23 Damian Willemse.
The Herald
Kolisi breaks new ground at No 8 in Bok jersey
SA captain moves from flank as exciting loose trio lines up for first Test against Aussies
Image: ALCHE GREEFF/BACKPAGEPIX
