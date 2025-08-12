Wallabies will bite hard at breakdowns, warns Rassie
Australia will bite hard at the breakdowns and SA are banking on a dynamic loose trio of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden to nullify the threat, coach Rassie Erasmus says.
A titanic battle is expected among the forwards when the Boks kick off their Rugby Championship title defence against the Wallabies in Johannesburg on Saturday (kickoff 5.10pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.