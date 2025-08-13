Rugby

Zwide’s Young Collegians celebrate 50 proud years

Milestone to be marked with rugby festival at Wolfson Stadium in September

By George Byron - 13 August 2025

Young Collegians will host a two-day rugby festival at the Wolfson Stadium in Zwide on September 26 and 27 to celebrate their 50th anniversary in style, president Dan Ngcape said.

Named after legendary Kariega club Old Collegians in 1975, there have been many memorable moments for the Zwide-based club to look back on with pride...

