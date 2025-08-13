Zwide’s Young Collegians celebrate 50 proud years
Milestone to be marked with rugby festival at Wolfson Stadium in September
Young Collegians will host a two-day rugby festival at the Wolfson Stadium in Zwide on September 26 and 27 to celebrate their 50th anniversary in style, president Dan Ngcape said.
Named after legendary Kariega club Old Collegians in 1975, there have been many memorable moments for the Zwide-based club to look back on with pride...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.