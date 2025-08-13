“Their set pieces have also improved and they have a solid pack, so we are expecting them to challenge us in the scrums and line-outs. We have no doubt they will be fired up and keen to try to make their presence felt in the areas of the game they are strong at.”
Fassi said the Boks have prepared well for the Test match.
“We know it’s going to be a physical game, and with the backs they have, we are also expecting an expansive game.
“That said, just as they have their plans, we have ours, and we know what we have to do no matter what they throw at us, because it’s important for us to play our brand of rugby.”
There will be added responsibility on Fassi as he was named as one of the goal-kicking options by coach Rassie Erasmus and he is relishing the opportunity.
“I have been practising my kicking a lot, even before I joined the Boks this season and I am confident with the way things are going,” said Fassi, who has scored seven tries in his 12 Tests, including a belter last year against the Wallabies in Perth.
“So, when coach Rassie told me that I’ll also be a kicking option, it was a matter of putting my head down and continuing to put in the work.”
With speculation rife that the Wallabies may pick James O’Connor at flyhalf for the clash, Fassi said it would not make a difference who they selected, as the Boks are focused on their own game.
Boks out to start Rugby Championship on a winning note against Australia
The team from Down Under will be tough opponents, but plans are in place
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Springbok prop Ox Nche and fullback Aphelele Fassi have spoken about the importance of starting the Rugby Championship campaign on a strong note when they take on Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.
As they prepare for what is expected to be a physical encounter, Nche said the Wallabies have raised their standard of play in their last two matches against the British and Irish Lions and will be battle ready.
“We saw in their last two Tests against the British and Irish Lions how they started to gel and improve, while they are also developing good combinations with players who have been playing together for a while.
“So they will definitely be up for the game,” said Nche, who will earn his 42nd cap on Saturday.
He added Australia have improved in many areas and are going to make things tough for South Africa.
“Their set pieces have also improved and they have a solid pack, so we are expecting them to challenge us in the scrums and line-outs. We have no doubt they will be fired up and keen to try to make their presence felt in the areas of the game they are strong at.”
Fassi said the Boks have prepared well for the Test match.
“We know it’s going to be a physical game, and with the backs they have, we are also expecting an expansive game.
“That said, just as they have their plans, we have ours, and we know what we have to do no matter what they throw at us, because it’s important for us to play our brand of rugby.”
There will be added responsibility on Fassi as he was named as one of the goal-kicking options by coach Rassie Erasmus and he is relishing the opportunity.
“I have been practising my kicking a lot, even before I joined the Boks this season and I am confident with the way things are going,” said Fassi, who has scored seven tries in his 12 Tests, including a belter last year against the Wallabies in Perth.
“So, when coach Rassie told me that I’ll also be a kicking option, it was a matter of putting my head down and continuing to put in the work.”
With speculation rife that the Wallabies may pick James O’Connor at flyhalf for the clash, Fassi said it would not make a difference who they selected, as the Boks are focused on their own game.
“It won’t change the way we want to play if they select him because we know what we want to do on the field,” said Fassi.
“He’s a good player with a good skill set, and he’s played against us before, so for us it is all about doing things the Springbok way.”
Nche said their mission is to defend the Rugby Championship title.
“We are a year older as some say, but so are the other teams, and they’ve gained that experience as well. If one looks at how the opposition teams have performed this year, both Argentina and Australia beat the British and Irish Lions, so it will be a challenging competition for all the teams.
“But in terms of trying to defend our title, we are certainly going to do everything we can to achieve that.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Sport