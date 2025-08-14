Boks will be at full throttle against Wallabies — Kriel

Hard yards on the training pitch will ensure SA are operating at full throttle when they kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against Australia in Johannesburg on Saturday, Jesse Kriel says.
A capacity 62,000 crowd will be baying for blood and Springbok tries in the cauldron of Ellis Park in what promises to be a rousing opener (kickoff 5.10pm).
In recent years, the Boks have exerted total dominance over Australia and are hunting for a fifth successive Rugby Championship victory over the visitors.
Kriel says the Boks are ready to return to the standard of play that earned them respect and success throughout the rugby-playing world.
“We have very high standards in this environment and there is also good competition in each position, so we spent the last few weeks working on our conditioning and match detail,” he said.
“Thanks to work on the training field, we are confident about our level of preparation going into the game.
“Training was very tough and we all know the game is getting quicker and more physical.
“Players are getting bigger, faster and stronger. In parallel with that, the training has to get more intense and more demanding.
“It has been exactly that. We have trained at a level and intensity probably higher than a game.
“Playing rugby when you are fit is lots of fun. Playing when you are unfit is no fun at all.
“We got a lot of bang out of what we put into the last three weeks of camp. Hopefully, we will reap the benefits on Saturday.”
Kriel is not concerned that the Wallabies might be more battle-hardened than the Boks because they have just completed a tough series against the British and Irish Lions.
“Everyone is entitled to their opinions about what battle-hardened is, but for us it’s about how you pitch up at training every day, and we are excited about the match,” he said.
Kriel will partner André Esterhuizen in the midfield, and he is excited about what lies in store at Ellis Park.
“It’s no secret that Andre is devastating with the ball in hand, and he also has a great understanding of the game,” he said.
“It’s been great to see how he and Damian have been working together and trying to help one another become better. He’s a great guy to get us moving forward and trying to get us on the front foot.”
Springbok assistant coach Jerry Flannery praised Australian coach Joe Schmidt ahead of the showdown.
“We played against Australia when Joe came in after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and one could pick up more about his coaching philosophy,” he said.
“We know the breakdowns are a big part of their game.
“Most teams want quick ball on attack, and that has been a key area for them, especially because Joe is so meticulous and he has players aligned to their plan.
“His detail is great, and he’s been able to get his players to play their potential and fire.
“The Rugby Championship is a phenomenal competition.
“One only has to look back at last year, where Argentina were the dark horses by shocking New Zealand and beating us.
“There are no weak teams in this tournament, and it’s great because we want to play the best teams in the world when they are at their best.”
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says the Wallabies will be motivated to bounce back strongly after their recent failures against the men in green and gold.
“We have also been working hard to keep building on our game and improving, and we believe our conditioning camp has placed us in the right frame of mind.
“So hopefully we can transfer that hard work into our game to place ourselves in a good position to defend the Rugby Championship title.”
The Herald
Boks will be at full throttle against Wallabies — Kriel
Capacity 62,000 Ellis Park crowd set to roar SA on as they hunt for fifth successive Rugby Championship victory over Australia
Rugby writer
Image: GAVINBARKER/BACKPAGEPIX
Hard yards on the training pitch will ensure SA are operating at full throttle when they kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against Australia in Johannesburg on Saturday, Jesse Kriel says.
A capacity 62,000 crowd will be baying for blood and Springbok tries in the cauldron of Ellis Park in what promises to be a rousing opener (kickoff 5.10pm).
In recent years, the Boks have exerted total dominance over Australia and are hunting for a fifth successive Rugby Championship victory over the visitors.
Kriel says the Boks are ready to return to the standard of play that earned them respect and success throughout the rugby-playing world.
“We have very high standards in this environment and there is also good competition in each position, so we spent the last few weeks working on our conditioning and match detail,” he said.
“Thanks to work on the training field, we are confident about our level of preparation going into the game.
“Training was very tough and we all know the game is getting quicker and more physical.
“Players are getting bigger, faster and stronger. In parallel with that, the training has to get more intense and more demanding.
“It has been exactly that. We have trained at a level and intensity probably higher than a game.
“Playing rugby when you are fit is lots of fun. Playing when you are unfit is no fun at all.
“We got a lot of bang out of what we put into the last three weeks of camp. Hopefully, we will reap the benefits on Saturday.”
Kriel is not concerned that the Wallabies might be more battle-hardened than the Boks because they have just completed a tough series against the British and Irish Lions.
“Everyone is entitled to their opinions about what battle-hardened is, but for us it’s about how you pitch up at training every day, and we are excited about the match,” he said.
Kriel will partner André Esterhuizen in the midfield, and he is excited about what lies in store at Ellis Park.
“It’s no secret that Andre is devastating with the ball in hand, and he also has a great understanding of the game,” he said.
“It’s been great to see how he and Damian have been working together and trying to help one another become better. He’s a great guy to get us moving forward and trying to get us on the front foot.”
Springbok assistant coach Jerry Flannery praised Australian coach Joe Schmidt ahead of the showdown.
“We played against Australia when Joe came in after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and one could pick up more about his coaching philosophy,” he said.
“We know the breakdowns are a big part of their game.
“Most teams want quick ball on attack, and that has been a key area for them, especially because Joe is so meticulous and he has players aligned to their plan.
“His detail is great, and he’s been able to get his players to play their potential and fire.
“The Rugby Championship is a phenomenal competition.
“One only has to look back at last year, where Argentina were the dark horses by shocking New Zealand and beating us.
“There are no weak teams in this tournament, and it’s great because we want to play the best teams in the world when they are at their best.”
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says the Wallabies will be motivated to bounce back strongly after their recent failures against the men in green and gold.
“We have also been working hard to keep building on our game and improving, and we believe our conditioning camp has placed us in the right frame of mind.
“So hopefully we can transfer that hard work into our game to place ourselves in a good position to defend the Rugby Championship title.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby