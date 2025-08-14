Williams looking for special connection against Wallabies
Bok scrumhalf hoping he and Libbok will feed off each other’s energy at Ellis Park
Live-wire Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams wants to make magic with exciting flyhalf partner Manie Libbok when they team up against Australia in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Williams says playing alongside Libbok is always special and they will feed off one another’s energy in the Boks’ opening Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park (kickoff 5.10pm)...
