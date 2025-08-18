Gardens continue to bloom in Grand Challenge
Victory leaves rampant Kariega side unbeaten after 13 outings and comfortably placed to secure end-of-season playoff berth
Gardens continued to bloom spectacularly in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition, hammering Park 57-27 in Kariega on Saturday.
The victory left the rampant home side unbeaten after 13 outings and comfortably placed at the top of the log in their bid to secure an end-of-season playoff berth...
