Mental capitulation cost the Boks, says Schalk Burger

The misfiring Springboks suffered a bad case of mental capitulation when they surrendered a 22-0 lead against the Wallabies on Saturday, former SA great Schalk Burger said.
Australia rocked the world champions by pulling off a stunning 38-22 comeback win in front of a stunned crowd at Ellis Park in the opening match of the Rugby Championship. ’
In the aftermath of the shock loss, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi described the defeat as unacceptable and embarrassed coach Rassie Erasmus said his team had been awful on the day.
After being blown away at Ellis Park, the Boks must pick themselves off the canvas before a rematch against the cock-a-hoop Wallabies in Cape Town on Saturday (kickoff 5.10pm).
“I definitely think it was a mental capitulation,” Burger said.
“You never saw the Boks regather and come out with purpose and energy.
“Whether that’s your banker play or whether it’s forwards round the corner and you just make sure you compete that set, whatever the outcome may be.
“Is it a 20m gain, is it a penalty, is it a scrum in your favour and then you start building pressure?
“They could not build any pressure just through their error rate.
“You go back and there will be a little chart [in the SA dressing room] saying negative outcome ... negative outcome ... negative outcome.
“The Boks will have one green [on the chart] in the whole second half and the rest will be red.
“The Bok senior management will sit with the players and they will have to knock that on the head because it can be a little spiral that creeps into the side.
“I have never seen a team coached by Rassie get stuck in a negative spiral.
“The breakdown has been SA’s achilles heel.”
Burger said there should be a special mention for flyhalf James O’Connor playing his first Test match for Australia in three years.
“He started off a bit edgy because Test match rugby is a different animal,” he said.
“If you play Super Rugby and then Test match rugby, you can get caught behind the gain line a couple of times.
“Off the back of that, the way he was brave in attack by not overplaying and kicking from the 22.
“The Springboks had 22 points after 18 minutes, and what goes wrong?
“Think about the start and the kicking game. The ball went up and we won every single contest against the Wallabies.
“Twenty-two points up we start playing. We did all the rugby in the second half and ran ourselves off our feet basically.
“In those big transition moments, we almost got outboxed by the Wallabies, which is so unusual to see.
“The Springboks had to chase the game with 38 unanswered points.
“I do not think anyone in the stadium could believe it, and six tries against a Springbok side after that start was unreal.”
O’Connor said he was stoked to have helped the Wallabies to a famous win at Ellis Park.
“From my point of view, I am just super proud,” he said.
“Everything I asked from the guys, they kept turning up. Even when we were squeezing the screws.
“It was a scratchy first 20.
“I could feel the gaps were there, the space was there.
“I couldn’t get the ball to that space in the first 20, then I felt we eased into the game in the second 20 minutes of that first half.
“I felt like we built momentum well, and we started to get some outcomes.
“So, at halftime, we spoke about it. We said ‘Look, we’re in this game. We know we can score points, it’s just about trusting what we’ve built’.
“That belief is strong in us now; we’ve been building. You can see in that Lions series, we’re building belief.”
Aussie breakdown specialist Fraser McReight said: “It’s euphoric at the moment. We spoke about, as Australians, we haven’t won here since 1963, and we’ve got a quiet confidence about us, and we’re building.
“Paying respect to SA, they’re an unbelievable team, and what an atmosphere at Ellis Park.
“I’m stoked the boys can come here and show our grit.
“I’m just trying to do my bit as a seven, trying to be a pest, and I’m happy I could do that. But plenty to work on.”
The Herald
Mental capitulation cost the Boks, says Schalk Burger
Rugby writer
Image: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
The misfiring Springboks suffered a bad case of mental capitulation when they surrendered a 22-0 lead against the Wallabies on Saturday, former SA great Schalk Burger said.
Australia rocked the world champions by pulling off a stunning 38-22 comeback win in front of a stunned crowd at Ellis Park in the opening match of the Rugby Championship. ’
In the aftermath of the shock loss, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi described the defeat as unacceptable and embarrassed coach Rassie Erasmus said his team had been awful on the day.
After being blown away at Ellis Park, the Boks must pick themselves off the canvas before a rematch against the cock-a-hoop Wallabies in Cape Town on Saturday (kickoff 5.10pm).
“I definitely think it was a mental capitulation,” Burger said.
“You never saw the Boks regather and come out with purpose and energy.
“Whether that’s your banker play or whether it’s forwards round the corner and you just make sure you compete that set, whatever the outcome may be.
“Is it a 20m gain, is it a penalty, is it a scrum in your favour and then you start building pressure?
“They could not build any pressure just through their error rate.
“You go back and there will be a little chart [in the SA dressing room] saying negative outcome ... negative outcome ... negative outcome.
“The Boks will have one green [on the chart] in the whole second half and the rest will be red.
“The Bok senior management will sit with the players and they will have to knock that on the head because it can be a little spiral that creeps into the side.
“I have never seen a team coached by Rassie get stuck in a negative spiral.
“The breakdown has been SA’s achilles heel.”
Burger said there should be a special mention for flyhalf James O’Connor playing his first Test match for Australia in three years.
“He started off a bit edgy because Test match rugby is a different animal,” he said.
“If you play Super Rugby and then Test match rugby, you can get caught behind the gain line a couple of times.
“Off the back of that, the way he was brave in attack by not overplaying and kicking from the 22.
“The Springboks had 22 points after 18 minutes, and what goes wrong?
“Think about the start and the kicking game. The ball went up and we won every single contest against the Wallabies.
“Twenty-two points up we start playing. We did all the rugby in the second half and ran ourselves off our feet basically.
“In those big transition moments, we almost got outboxed by the Wallabies, which is so unusual to see.
“The Springboks had to chase the game with 38 unanswered points.
“I do not think anyone in the stadium could believe it, and six tries against a Springbok side after that start was unreal.”
O’Connor said he was stoked to have helped the Wallabies to a famous win at Ellis Park.
“From my point of view, I am just super proud,” he said.
“Everything I asked from the guys, they kept turning up. Even when we were squeezing the screws.
“It was a scratchy first 20.
“I could feel the gaps were there, the space was there.
“I couldn’t get the ball to that space in the first 20, then I felt we eased into the game in the second 20 minutes of that first half.
“I felt like we built momentum well, and we started to get some outcomes.
“So, at halftime, we spoke about it. We said ‘Look, we’re in this game. We know we can score points, it’s just about trusting what we’ve built’.
“That belief is strong in us now; we’ve been building. You can see in that Lions series, we’re building belief.”
Aussie breakdown specialist Fraser McReight said: “It’s euphoric at the moment. We spoke about, as Australians, we haven’t won here since 1963, and we’ve got a quiet confidence about us, and we’re building.
“Paying respect to SA, they’re an unbelievable team, and what an atmosphere at Ellis Park.
“I’m stoked the boys can come here and show our grit.
“I’m just trying to do my bit as a seven, trying to be a pest, and I’m happy I could do that. But plenty to work on.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Sport
Cricket