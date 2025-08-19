Knee injury rules Kolisi out of Aussie rematch

After being pummelled mercilessly in Johannesburg, the Springboks suffered another blow to the gut when a knee injury forced skipper Siya Kolisi to pull out of Saturday’s rematch against Australia in Cape Town.
The Boks will also be missing Pieter-Steph du Toit (concussion), Kurt-Lee Arendse (knee injury) and Edwill van der Merwe (ankle injury) for their second game in the Rugby Championship.
The Boks, who blew a 22-0 lead at Ellis Park before being thumped 38-22, have decided Jesse Kriel will take over the captain’s armband when SA seek redemption (kickoff 5.10pm).
“Siya is out with a knee for four weeks, I think,” coach Rassie Erasmus said at the team’s hotel in Cape Town.
“The scans showed it’s a grade two knee injury.
“Some guys recover in four weeks, other guys take six weeks and we saw how he recovered before the 2023 World Cup.
“But this isn’t a World Cup year and, yes, I know it’s big to play at Eden Park.
“But Eden Park is nothing if you lose at Ellis Park.
“If we lose at Ellis Park and again in Cape Town, then it’s not worth chasing a dream at Eden Park if you can’t even get things right here at home.
“Siya is 34, so to try to bring a guy like him back too soon to go and chase a game [at Eden Park] and then be out for the rest of the year, would not suffice.”
Erasmus said winger Cheslin Kolbe and centre Damian de Allende were ready for Saturday’s clash.
“We had a proper meeting [after the Ellis Park Test] and the feeling is frustration,” he said.
“But at least we know what we did wrong.
That’s the most important thing. They totally outplayed us.
“If you play beautiful rugby and you lose, you lose.
“If you play boring rugby and you win, then people are happy.
“We were totally on the wrong side of that balance on Saturday, and that is not because [attack coach] Tony [Brown] coaches that way.
“You tend to think things are easy and there is so much space. Then a proud country like Australia take their opportunities.”
The Bok line-up will be named on Tuesday.
Australia backup scrumhalf Tate McDermott has urged the Wallabies to back up their famous win in Johannesburg with another victory over the world champions.
“Obviously, it was a really proud moment at Ellis Park,” he said.
“It had been 60-odd years since we’d got a result at Ellis Park, so it was a huge occasion.
“We have been talking a lot about how we are trending in the right direction and that was another step, but it doesn’t mean much if we don’t back it up this weekend
“The Springboks were world-class, we saw what they did in the first 20 minutes.
“They tore us to shreds, so we know that they’re coming and they’re coming hard.
“We have to back it up.
“The Springboks went bang, bang, bang pretty quick and the way they scored their tries, through width, through skill and through power, was exactly what they’re famous for.
“But the way that we stuck in the fight was something I was really proud of from the bench.
“It looked like we always had that belief, even though you are standing there after 18 minutes and it’s 22-0.
“The fight we showed to stay in there and the resolve we showed and the way we fought our way back into that second quarter in particular was something we can be really proud of.” — Additional reporting by Reuters
