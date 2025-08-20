“This is sure to be another big occasion against one of the top club teams in the world and we are looking forward to experiencing the vibrant atmosphere in Gqeberha once again.”
Stormers chief executive Johan le Roux said after the success of last season’s match in Gqeberha, the challenge would be to go even bigger and better this time.
“Our Investec Champions Cup match in Nelson Mandela Bay last season was a fantastic experience for all who were there and we want to build on that,” he said.
“With the DHL Stadium not available for this fixture, we are thrilled to be able to call Gqeberha home once again.”
Mandela Bay Development Agency chief executive Anele Qaba said his team and the people of Gqeberha were ready to put on a show.
“We saw last year how much it means to the residents of our city and the entire province to watch top-tier rugby and the Stormers are bringing us another blockbuster in the Investec Champions Cup,” Qaba said.
“I am pleased that the stadium met the Stormers’ expectations last year and, as a result, they are able to consider Nelson Mandela Bay as an alternative venue for their games.
“Hosting this game at the stadium would bring a significant boost to the tourism and hospitality sector.
“The game will also assist the stadium in generating revenue and contribute towards the annual target as set by the municipality.
“We are confident that together we can improve on what we achieved last year in every way.”
Tickets go on sale in October, with Stormers season ticket holders able to buy at a 50% discount.
The Herald
Stormers to face crack French team in Bay
Investec Champions Cup clash against Stade Rochelais to be played here in December
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Encouraged by the magnificent support they received on previous visits, the Stormers have opted to play their Investec Champions Cup clash against crack French side Stade Rochelais in Gqeberha on December 13.
The move to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was made because the World Supercross Championship has been booked to take place at the Stormers’ home ground in Cape Town on the same weekend.
A vibrant 27,000-strong crowd turned up to watch the Cape side face Toulon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2024, and an even bigger crowd is expected for the Stade Rochelais showdown.
When the Stormers played a United Rugby Championship clash against Welsh outfit the Dragons in Gqeberha, 15,000 fans attended the match in 2022.
Gqeberha rugby fans are starved of top-level professional rugby because the EP Elephants play in the lower Currie Cup First Division competition.
The demise of the Southern Kings signalled the end of the professional era for the region after the team campaigned in Super Rugby and PRO14 for several seasons.
When the Boks played against Italy in Gqeberha in July, a capacity 46,000-strong crowd packed the Bay stadium.
Historically, the Stormers have always enjoyed solid support in the Bay, even when they played against the Southern Kings in Super Rugby.
Image: Supplied
