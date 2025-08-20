“The last time the Boks played at Wembley was in 2016 against the Barbarians, in a tense affair which went down to the wire in a 31-31 drawn match. The Brave Blossoms are renowned for playing fast, attacking, high-tempo rugby, which has been prevalent in our encounters before and during the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.
“We have had fantastic support from our fans in the UK for our fixtures in London over the past few years and I am sure the match will be no different, especially at one of the most famous sporting venues in the world.”
Japan coach Eddie Jones, who won the RWC in 2007 as a technical adviser to the Springboks, is relishing the prospect of another clash with the world champions.
“The game in Brighton 10 years ago changed rugby in Japan from being a minor sport to a boom sport,” said Jones. “Playing against the Boks is the dream of every young Japanese player.”
Wembley Stadium has hosted 11 rugby matches over the years, starting with England’s 26-13 win over Canada in 1992.
Before taking on the Japanese, the Boks will face Argentina in the final round of the Rugby Championship at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) on October 4 where they are expecting strong support.
Springboks to take on Japan at Wembley in November
Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The Springboks will play against Japan at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London at the beginning of November to mark the start of the end of year programme.
The Test will be the first rugby event to be held at the famous north London venue since 2016 when the Springboks and the Barbarians played out a thrilling 31-31 draw.
The Boks are no strangers to rugby in London, where their matches are normally played at Twickenham.
“We are delighted to be starting our tour of the northern hemisphere with a match against Japan at the iconic Wembley Stadium,” said Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.
“Especially ahead of a challenging Castle Lager Outgoing Tour which kicks off a week later with the first official Test of the November window against France in Paris.
“The last time the Boks played at Wembley was in 2016 against the Barbarians, in a tense affair which went down to the wire in a 31-31 drawn match. The Brave Blossoms are renowned for playing fast, attacking, high-tempo rugby, which has been prevalent in our encounters before and during the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.
“We have had fantastic support from our fans in the UK for our fixtures in London over the past few years and I am sure the match will be no different, especially at one of the most famous sporting venues in the world.”
Japan coach Eddie Jones, who won the RWC in 2007 as a technical adviser to the Springboks, is relishing the prospect of another clash with the world champions.
“The game in Brighton 10 years ago changed rugby in Japan from being a minor sport to a boom sport,” said Jones. “Playing against the Boks is the dream of every young Japanese player.”
Wembley Stadium has hosted 11 rugby matches over the years, starting with England’s 26-13 win over Canada in 1992.
Before taking on the Japanese, the Boks will face Argentina in the final round of the Rugby Championship at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) on October 4 where they are expecting strong support.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby