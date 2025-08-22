Bok Women ‘packing down’ to secure place at main table

The Springbok Women’s pack of forwards came to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup with a clear objective and that desire — to be rated among the best of the best — will be a huge driving force in their Pool D performances against Brazil, Italy and France over the next three weekends.
Springbok Women scrum coach Laurian Johannes-Haupt said there was a firm belief in the squad that they could provide the ammunition needed for SA to achieve a best-ever performance at the Rugby World Cup, where the Bok Women have won only three of their 18 matches to date, something the coach said had to change.
“This pack is a proper machine, and I can confidently say that we rank up there with the best in the tournament,” she said.
“They have come a long way, improving all the time, but I have to say, the growth over the last season or so has been really impressive.
“They are so powerful, without them even realising it at times.
“Our set piece is going to dominate, and I put it out there, so strong is my belief in our players. I think we’re among the top three at this tournament.”
Johannes-Haupt admitted it was an emotional time for her to return to a Women’s Rugby World Cup in England, where she represented the Springbok Women in 2010.
“This is such a huge moment for me to now see where we are as a team and what that road looked like from 2010,” she said.
“It is so fulfilling to see how these players are living the dream we had way back.
“I am so proud of the way they carry themselves as Springbok Women and how proud they are of playing here, representing us.”
The 2010 squad won matches against Wales and Kazakhstan, but for Johannes-Haupt, the expectation of a potential top-eight finish was far off back then.
“Back in 2010, we could not anticipate that, so it is really great to be here and experience this moment with this team,” she said.
“The class of 2010 are proud, I know I speak for all of them, though the job is only starting on Sunday.
“We have a huge responsibility to take this team to a status they never had.”
Experienced prop Babalwa Latsha said she was proud to call herself a Springbok Women rugby player.
“Rugby gave me an identity and a voice. In a way, becoming a rugby player liberated me as a person.
“I started playing rugby by chance, but the real question is why I kept playing rugby and am still doing that today.”
The fact that she was accepted despite her body shape made her feel welcome up to this day, Latsha said.
“Suddenly, I was accepted for the way I looked and how I was built,” she said.
She will extend her record as most capped prop in a Bok Women jersey at this Rugby World Cup.
“In fact, I was celebrated because I was strong and did not mind running over people.
“That gave me the confidence that I am indeed special and from that day my confidence grew, and I found a voice and space in life.” — SA Rugby Communications
Bok Women ‘packing down’ to secure place at main table
Dominating set pieces high on agenda of World Cup squad
Image: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
