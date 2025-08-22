Boks must bottle up Suaalii, says De Allende
Hard-tackling centre looking forward to duel with Wallabies star as Rassie rings the changes for second Test
Neutralising the threat posed by dynamic former Sydney Roosters rugby league speedster Joseph Suaalii will be key for the Springboks when they face the Wallabies in Cape Town on Saturday, Damian de Allende says.
Suaalii caused problems for the Boks when they lost 38-22 in Johannesburg last weekend and plans are being hatched to bottle up the former National Rugby League star...
