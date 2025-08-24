“From there on there were a few ups and downs because you must remember our team has only been together for one week.
The Herald
Baby Elephants charge to victory over Eagles
Rugby writer
Image: SUPPLIED
EP's Elephants got their SA Under-21 Shield rugby campaign off to a flying start when they charged to a 32-13 win over the SWD Eagles in George on Friday.
The Baby Elephants, who led 15-13 at halftime, scored four tries on their way to a bonus point win at the Outeniqua Park Stadium.
EP controlled the second half and Nathan Smith, Sean van Zijl, Roman Smith and Vergil Grootboom all scored five pointers in a convincing all-round display.
The Elephants' points tally was boosted by Rashied Conrad (conversion) and Lyle Meintjies (two penalties and two conversions).
“We wanted a fast start and everything began as we planned when we scored the first try of the match,” EP coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.
Image: Supplied
“From there on there were a few ups and downs because you must remember our team has only been together for one week.
“But the boys showed glimpses of what we can expect from them and good foundations were laid for the rest of the season.
“Our scrums and line-outs went very well in George.
“EP had a setback early in the game when our flyhalf Rashied Conrad was injured.
“But we managed to pull everything together and the guys had a very good outing.
“EP are very satisfied with the five points we earned on the road.
“Now we must grow week by week and though there were some good performances, there is still hard work to be done going forward.
“The boys played for each other and our defence was solid.
“EP are going to be a balanced team that will rely on our set pieces we will play for one another.
“That is what EP is all about.”
In another Shield match, the Boland Cavaliers beat the Border Bulldogs 31-24 at the Boland Stadium in Wellington.
EP's next match is against the Boland Cavaliers at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch on Saturday (kickoff 1pm).
The Herald
