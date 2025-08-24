Rugby

Gardens and Quins sailing high in Grand Challenge

Weekend victories ensure clubs remain firmly at top of log

24 August 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Harlequins retained their proud unbeaten home record at the Adcock Stadium when they beat Brumbies 41-19 in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash on Saturday.

The emphatic victory allowed in-form Harlequins to entrench their position at No 2 on the log and kept them firmly on track to nail down a crucial home semifinal in October...

