Rugby

Kolisi back to lead Boks into battle

SA captain returns from knee injury to help team defend Rugby Championship title

By GEORGE BYRON - 25 August 2025

Talismanic skipper Siya Kolisi has been declared fit to lead the Springboks into battle when they face their fiercest rivals, the All Blacks, in back-to-back Tests in September.

After missing the second Test against the Wallabies in Cape Town because of a knee injury, Kolisi returns for showdowns against the All Blacks in Auckland (September 6) and Wellington (September 13)...

