Kolisi back to lead Boks into battle
SA captain returns from knee injury to help team defend Rugby Championship title
Talismanic skipper Siya Kolisi has been declared fit to lead the Springboks into battle when they face their fiercest rivals, the All Blacks, in back-to-back Tests in September.
After missing the second Test against the Wallabies in Cape Town because of a knee injury, Kolisi returns for showdowns against the All Blacks in Auckland (September 6) and Wellington (September 13)...
