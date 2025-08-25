Erasmus said they need to build on the platform of the win in Cape Town.
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus names squad for New Zealand tour
Sports reporter
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has picked a squad of tried and tested campaigners, who featured in the opening two Rugby Championship matches against Australia, for their tour to New Zealand.
A total of 36 of the 38 players in last week’s squad retained their places in the group for the second leg of their campaign, where they are scheduled to play back-to-back Tests against the All Blacks next month.
The Boks take on the All Blacks at the cauldron of Eden Park in Auckland on September 6 and the Sky Stadium in Wellington a week later in matches that will be crucial as the team seeks to defend the Rugby Championship title they won for the first time since 2019 last season.
With wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe injured, Makazole Mapimpi, who joined the team in Cape Town last week, will make the trip down under.
The only forward from the squad that faced Australia to miss out on selection is utility forward Cobus Wiese, who has been placed on standby.
The squad contains 20 forwards and 16 backs. No 8 Jasper Wiese is serving a suspension and will only be eligible for selection for the second encounter in Wellington.
“The group of players have been working hard together since our first training camp in June, and most have been playing together for years. The newer players in the squad showed in the Castle Lager Incoming Series and in the last two matches against Australia they are ready for the challenge,” said Erasmus.
“Siya (Kolisi, Springbok captain), Pieter-Steph (du Toit), Willie (le Roux), and Jan-Hendrik (Wessels) have been medically cleared from their niggles, while all the players who faced Australia in Cape Town have received a clean bill of health and will be ready to face the All Blacks.”
Erasmus expected a tremendous test against the All Blacks in Auckland and Wellington, but he was excited about the challenge ahead.
“The Castle Lager Rugby Championship is wide open with all four teams having won a match in the first two rounds, so this tour is going to be vital for us, and we’ll certainly take confidence from the win against Australia last week when we board the plane,” said Erasmus.
“Facing the All Blacks in New Zealand is a massive challenge, but all the teams in this competition are ranked among the top sides in the world, and each has the potential to beat one another on the day.
“In the past two months alone, Australia defeated us at Ellis Park and went down narrowly in their British and Irish Lions Series defeat, while Argentina defeated New Zealand last weekend and the British & Irish Lions, so we are not paying much attention to our historic records in New Zealand.
“We learned valuable lessons from our first game against Australia, and we know exactly what we have to do to reach our standards and improve as the competition progresses, and I don’t think we need more motivation than that.”
