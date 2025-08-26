Sky battle crucial for Boks, says Pollard
Winning the game more important than being named Man of the Match
A heady battle in the sky for aerial supremacy will be a key factor for the Springboks when they bid to tame the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship double-header, flyhalf Handré Pollard says.
Pollard’s unerring boot helped the Boks build vital momentum when they beat the Wallabies 30-22 in Cape Town ahead of a much-anticipated trip to the land of the long white cloud...
