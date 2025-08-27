Rejuvenated Lood De Jager is vital part of Bok machine
Giant lock Lood de Jager will be a key cog in SA’s powerhouse pack when they scrum down in back-to-back Tests against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.
A remarkable return to full fitness after a spate of serious injuries has left De Jager more appreciative of every opportunity he gets to pull on the green-and-gold jersey...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.