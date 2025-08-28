Chance for Progress to move closer to semifinal berth
Kariega side in crunch Top 12 clash with Madibaz
Progress can move closer to nailing down a semifinal berth when they face the NMU Madibaz in a crunch Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash on Saturday.
The Kariega side are tucked in behind leaders Gardens and Harlequins and well set to secure the top tour finish they need to be involved in the end-of-season playoffs...
