Boks must squeeze All Blacks, says Matfield
Brutal forward play coupled with set-piece dominance and aerial pressure must be used to squeeze the All Blacks into submission at Eden Park, former SA lock Victor Matfield says.
After a loss and a win in their opening two Rugby Championship outings against the Wallabies, the Boks face daunting Tests against New Zealand in Auckland (September 6) and Wellington (September 13). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.